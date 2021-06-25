Condo Collapse: Powerful photos and videos show indescribable tragedy in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Emergency workers are combing through the twisted pile of metal and concrete that was once a 12-story condo building offering breathtaking views of South Florida's Atlantic Coast.
President Joe Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have declared emergencies, shuffling resources to Surfside, as families hold out hope that some of their loved ones survived Thursday's deadly collapse.
“It’s been a really, really difficult time for the state of Florida but particularly for the Surfside community," DeSantis said.
The rescuers themselves are taking extreme risks to try to save any survivors, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.
"Debris is falling on them as they do their work. We have structural engineers on site to ensure that they will not be injured, but they are proceeding because they are so motivated and they are taking extraordinary risk on the site every day,” she added.
A reunification center has been set up near the Champlain Towers South collapse location. DNA will be used to help identify those who died.
It remains unclear what caused the building to come crumbling down while families slept inside. You can click here for the latest updates on deaths and rescue efforts.
The photos and videos captured during and after the collapse illustrate the devastation in South Florida.
Surveillance video shows the moment the high-rise collapsed in two phases early Thursday morning.
Video shows a child being rescued from the collapse site before sunrise.
A helicopter flew over the rubble and what was still standing of the high-rise after the sun rose.
A still photo shows children's bunkbeds on the edge after the collapse happened.
Dogs were dispatched to help search the rubble for survivors.
Families' belongings can be seen dangling from the side of what's left of the building.
Crews taped off beach access points, from where beachgoers could see the building in shambles.
Bad weather is slowing the search for survivors, but emergency workers continue to push forward despite challenges.
Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo asks people to pray for miracles.
