Stuck in Florida's unemployment maze? Ask your questions

First Coast News reporter David Jones will be hosting a Facebook Live with State Representative Anna Eskamani of Orange County. Ask your questions at 7 p.m.

On Monday, Florida residents started having to claim weeks of unemployment in CONNECT, again. Before, they did not have to claim weeks for most of April, but now they do.

Jones will be discussing the system with Eskamani, including:

Why many people are still "pending"

How a lot of people still need to apply for and receive federal benefits

Glitches in the system

Conflicts faced by the call takers and the call center

The inability to get help from the state

Your questions

To ask your questions, be sure to tune into the Facebook live on First Coast News' Facebook page at 7 p.m.