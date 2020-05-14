Stuck in Florida's unemployment maze? Ask your questions

At 7 p.m. EST, First Coast News reporter David Jones will be hosting an open forum on First Coast News' Facebook page to discuss current issues with Florida's unemployment system.
Jones will be interviewing State Representative Anna Eskamani of Orange County.
On Monday, Florida residents started having to claim weeks of unemployment in CONNECT, again. Before, they did not have to claim weeks for most of April, but now they do.
Jones will be discussing the system with Eskamani, including:
- Why many people are still "pending"
- How a lot of people still need to apply for and receive federal benefits
- Glitches in the system
- Conflicts faced by the call takers and the call center
- The inability to get help from the state
- Your questions
To ask your questions, be sure to tune into the Facebook live on First Coast News' Facebook page at 7 p.m.
You can also email David Jones at DJones@firstcoastnews.com.
