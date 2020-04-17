On Friday the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners announced that county beaches are now open from 6 a.m. to noon, seven days a week.

In a press release, commissioners note that the beaches should only be used for activities that include physical activity and motion include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing, and others.

As lifeguards may not be on duty, all swimming is at done at your own risk.

“Walk to exercise not to socialize,” said Dawn C. Allicock, Director and Health Officer of Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.”

Group sports, sunbathing and sitting, and other group activities are not permitted. In addition, items not allowed on the beach include blankets, chairs, coolers, umbrellas, tents, and any item that promotes a stationary presence.

The county says beach visitors must continue to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, including limiting gatherings to no more than ten persons and distancing themselves from other parties by a minimum of six feet.

All public parking lots are now open; however on-beach driving remains prohibited.

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Hotline at 904.824.5550.

