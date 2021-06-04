PHOTOS: St. Augustine man escorted out of Capitol after being pepper-sprayed, documents reveal

The man reportedly breached an entryway, took a police shield and then was pepper-sprayed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New photos and documents have been released in the case against a St. Augustine man who has been charged in relation to storming the U.S. Capitol back in January.

According to the indictment document, John Anderson, age 61, was charged with multiple crimes including theft of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and more.

The indictment says video footage and photo evidence suggest that Anderson was involved in an incident in which he breached an entryway, took a police shield and then was pepper-sprayed. After being sprayed, Anderson reportedly requested emergency services and was escorted out because of asthma issues.

The indictment says Anderson was then brought to EMT personnel and subsequently booked and arrested.

Here is a breakdown of those events based on the indictment documents:

On Feb. 4, Officer Sims reportedly identified the individual in the following photo as Anderson, the man whom she had seen being assisted down a hallway and who she brought to EMT personnel.

The photo was reportedly captured on video footage of the exterior of the lower west door of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 as Anderson was approaching the archway of the tunnel to the lower door.

Footage from inside the door reportedly shows a large number of law enforcement officers standing shoulder to shoulder trying to keep the crowd of violators from entering the building.

The indictment suggests that Anderson later appears to be filming using a phone on a selfie stick that he is holding.

The footage shows the officers closest to the crowd and the door holding several police shields above them as apparent protection. There is jostling between the crowd and the officers and a large cloud of pepper spray is dispensed, according to the document.

Footage reportedly shows Anderson appear to pull a police shield away from an unseen person and then pass the shield into the crowd.

Body camera footage from officers stationed by the lower west door reportedly captures officers by the door shouting "Stop!," "Back up!" and "Get out" and trying to push violators out of the door. Anderson is visible standing inside the door holding a police shield.

The voice of an officer is heard ordering Anderson to back up and release the shield.

"I will spray you if you do not release the shield," the officer shouts, according to the indictment. "Release the shield!"

Anderson reportedly says something unintelligible and the same officer is then heard saying, "Alright, release your hand ... I will spray you right now if you don't let it go."

An officer's raised hand is visible in the video with what appears to be a type of spray and Anderson reportedly appears to release the shield.

In response to something, Anderson says an officer reportedly says, "I understand that, but we have to establish a line and I'll get you an ambulance OK? I can't get on the radio right now."

Anderson stands up and is heard saying he has "asthma," he "can't breathe" and possibly that he was collapsing, the indictment says.

The officer is then heard saying they will get him an ambulance and asking someone to call for an ambulance. U.S. Capitol Police footage from approximately 3:03 p.m. shows an officer bringing Anderson inside the doors and assisting him through the group of officers.

Anderson is currently in custody in Jacksonville. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Florida said he was one of 10 people arrested and charged with unlawful entry Jan. 6, according to U.S. Capitol Police.