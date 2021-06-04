Report: Spirit Airlines deplanes flight in Orlando over mask violation involving toddler

A video of the alleged incident went viral on Twitter, even being re-shared by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz with the caption, "This is lunacy."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A flight from Orlando to New Jersey was delayed for hours after all passengers were forced to deplane due to a mask violation seemingly involving a toddler, according to a report from Business Insider.

In the video, a flight attendant can be heard telling the family that they are being removed for non-compliance with the masks. Both adults are seen wearing masks while a maskless child sits on the lap of the woman. The man, however, did pull his mask down briefly to speak with the attendant.

"We're wearing masks," the woman is heard saying. "She's not wearing a mask," the attendant replied. "The baby?" asks the woman. The attendant is then seen nodding.

However, in a statement posted on Twitter, Spirit Airlines said that there is incorrect information circulating about what happened.

"We're aware of incorrect information circulating about Spirit airline Flight 138 from Orlando to Atlantic City. The flight was delayed due to compliance issues with the federal mask requirement. We allowed our Guests to continue on the flight to their destination after assurances of compliance. The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority."

WATCH THIS: A family was just kicked off a @SpiritAirlines flight from Orlando to NY, because their two-year-old child who was eating, wasn’t wearing a mask. The mother is 7 months pregnant, and they have a special needs child. The entire flight was deplaned. pic.twitter.com/dcjLIEbDfA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 5, 2021

