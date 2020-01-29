After being rescheduled several times, SpaceX launched its fourth Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Wednesday.

The launch occurred at 9:30 a.m.

SpaceX previously launched Crew Dragon on its first demonstration mission in March 2019 and the RADARSAT Constellation Mission in June 2019.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Each Starlink satellite weighs approximately 260kg and features a compact, flat-panel design that minimizes volume, allowing for a dense launch stack to take full advantage of Falcon 9’s launch capabilities. At the end of their life cycle, the satellites will utilize their onboard propulsion system to deorbit over the course of a few months.



