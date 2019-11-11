SpaceX is expected to launch 60 new Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Monday morning.

The launch, which is its second launch of Starlink satellites, is scheduled for 9:56 a.m. Click here to watch live coverage starting at 9:41 a.m.

Starlink satellites are being launched into Earth's orbit to help provide "a low latency, broadband internet system to meet the need of consumers" in the U.S. and Canada by 2020, then globally by 2021, according to a news release.

"With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet ... Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable," according to Starlink's website.

If SpaceX scrubs this mission, it said it will try again around 9:34 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.