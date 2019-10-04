SpaceX has launched its massive Falcon Heavy rocket from the Space Coast Thursday evening.

The Falcon Heavy blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center with a communication satellite

It was originally set to launch Wednesday night, but SpaceX chief Elon Musk said upper-level wind shear was extremely high.

The launch marked the second time a Falcon Heavy blasted off. Last year's test flight put a sports car - Musk's own Tesla convertible - into space. It's almost certainly still in orbit around the sun with a mannequin at the wheel.

The Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in use today. SpaceX also landed two of the first-stage boosters back at Cape Canaveral and the core booster on an ocean platform.

This is the first time all three have been successfully recovered.

On Tuesday, SpaceX sent out a notice about the potential for sonic booms during the Falcon Heavy launch.

SpaceX says the booms could potentially be heard in Brevard, Orange, Seminole and Volusia counties.

The Falcon Heavy's payload will be the Arabsat-6A. SpaceX says it is a high-capacity telecommunications satellite that will be able to deliver television, radio, internet and mobile communications to those in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

The satellite carries enough fuel to last 15 years.