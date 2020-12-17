x
Florida

SpaceX plans final launch of year Thursday morning

The Falcon 9 rocket will carry a secret satellite.
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket stands ready for launch at pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, June 26, 2020. The launch set for later today will deploy approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: SpaceX has called a hold of its scheduled 9:45 a.m. launch. The window for liftoff is open until noon.

SpaceX is hoping for a green light Thursday morning for its 31st and final launch of 2020. 

The company is launching a secret satellite into orbit for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office Thursday morning. 

The company has a three-hour launch window starting at 9 a.m. from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Just before 8 a.m., SpaceX said its launch is targeted for 9:45 a.m. EST.

As of Wednesday night, SpaceX said the weather was 70% favorable.  The U.S. Space Force says the biggest concerns for launch are liftoff winds or thick clouds. If either of those force a scrub today, there is a backup window tomorrow morning

The launch isn't just the 31st launch for SpaceX, it's also the third Falcon 9 to fly in a little over a week! On December 6, SpaceX carried an upgraded cargo Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station, then launched a new satellite for Sirius XM on Sunday. 

