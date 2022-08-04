x
Florida

SpaceX preparing for launch mission in Cape Canaveral Thursday

FLORIDA, USA — SpaceX is targeting Thursday for the launch of KPLO to a lunar transfer orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida. 

The launch window is at 7:08 p.m. You can watch this launch live here.

SpaceX says the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, and two Starlink missions. 

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

