SpaceX Falcon 9 expected to launch another batch of Starlink internet satellites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to launch with another batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Wednesday morning at 8:45.

The Falcon 9’s first stage booster will land on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX says Falcon 9 is a two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of satellites and the Dragon spacecraft into orbit.

The Block 5 variant is the fifth major interval aimed at improving upon the ability for rapid reusability.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. was founded in 2002 by entrepreneur Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs and enabling the colonization of Mars.

SpaceX operates from many pads, on the East Coast of the US they operate from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and historic LC-39A at Kennedy Space Center.

They also operate from SLC-4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, usually for polar launches.