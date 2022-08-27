SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket out of Cape Canaveral Saturday night

The launch has been delayed but is currently planned for 11:41 p.m.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is launching a Falcon 9 rocket out of Cape Canaveral Saturday night at 11:41 p.m.

This will kick off SpaceX's 38th launch this year.

The mission will launch launch 54 Starlink internet satellites, days after SpaceX and T-Mobile unveiled plans to use a new generation of Starlink spacecraft to provide connectivity to existing cell phones.

Fifteen minutes later, the Falcon 9’s upper stage will release a stack of Starlink internet satellites into an orbit ranging in altitude between 144 miles and 208 miles.

The launch comes days before NASA's Artemis mission Monday.

Years late and billions over budget, NASA’s new moon rocket makes will make its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top.

The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.