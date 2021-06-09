Reports: South Florida doctor will refuse to treat unvaccinated patients in-person

The doctor says that the decision is based on science and is in the best interest of her patients and thereby does not violate her Hippocratic Oath.

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. — A Miami-based doctor said starting next week she will no longer treat patients in person if they have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to multiple reports.

Dr. Linda Marraccini, a family practice physician out of South Miami, sent a letter to patients informing them that since the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, she will no longer treat unvaccinated patients at her practice.

In the letter, which was obtained by NBC Miami, Marraccini says the coronavirus pandemic is a public health emergency which "takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation."

“When it comes to the safety of others, when it comes to the fact that it’s a global health problem and community health problem, at this point, I really say that this is where it draws the line in the sand for me,” Marraccini told NBC Miami.

Her decision comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the nation, fueled by the delta variant. Florida has been one of the hardest-hit states during this recent wave but has seen some improvement over the past week.

Marraccini's policy will take effect on Sep. 15 but she told Newsweek she will continue seeing unvaccinated patients through virtual meetings. She also said she would make exceptions for patients who were going through a tough time or needed prescriptions.