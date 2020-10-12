Some lawmakers hoping to scrap the 'CONNECT' unemployment system

The system could not handle the influx of unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, which left thousands of Floridians with delayed unemployment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After so many glitches and delays from Florida’s unemployment system, some lawmakers are ready to scrap the current system altogether.

The CONNECT system simply could not handle the influx of unemployment claims filed during the pandemic, which left thousands of Floridians with delayed unemployment benefits or glitches in their claim.

“We continue to be in a pickle,” said State Senator Linda Stewart. “And we need to get out of it.”

The CONNECT system was launched in 2013, and when the pandemic hit, State Representative David Smith said the system was not adequate.

“The software was developed 10 years ago, fielded 8 years ago and it’s just a matter of computer obsolescence,” Smith said. “No one today has a 10-year-old laptop.”

Florida paid Deloitte more than $77 million for the system, which is less than what Smith said was paid this year alone to make it function.

“$119 million has been spent to do the Band-Aids,” Smith said. “They have spent more money into getting CONNECT operational than they did brand new. That’s a good indicator the system was not maintained.”

In a series of reports from 2015, 2016 and 2019, the State of Florida’s Auditor General repeatedly mentioned problems with the system and the department’s continued failure to correct them. The report said website flaws included problems with the system’s accuracy, efficiency and security.

Stewart said it’s just time to start over.

“Nobody wants to throw new money at old systems,” Stewart said.

DEO has hired a third party to investigate the system and its flaws

Stewart says she’s convinced when those findings are revealed, her colleagues will also be ready to scrap the system.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a democrat, republican, or independent, we all recognize this system is simply broken,” Stewart said.