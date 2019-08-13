MIAMI —

A South Florida man known as the "Real Tarzann" with a large following on social media for his wildlife and travel videos has been arrested on battery charges.

Michael Holston, 25, was arrested Friday on battery, felony battery, and burglary with assault or battery charges, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, Holston was involved in a verbal dispute with another man when he started punching the man several times in the face and body. When the victim's friend tried to separate the two, Holston punched the friend in the face, chipping his tooth, the report said.

The first man got into his car and was calling the police when Holston approached the car, "lunged inside" and continued to hit the man, the report said.

Officers arrived and arrested Holston, who was booked into jail and ordered held without bond. Attorney information wasn't available.

A judge ordered Holston to stay away from the victims during an appearance in court on Saturday.

Holston has more than 500,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he posts videos of encounters with giraffes, tigers and other wildlife. His Instagram page has more than 5.8 million followers.

