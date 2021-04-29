Florida could enact law that would prevent social media sites from 'deplatforming' politicians

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had made this piece of legislation a top priority since early February.

Florida's legislature passed a bill that aims to crack down on big tech by prohibiting social media platforms from deplatforming political candidates.

In a 77-38 vote, the House passed SB 7072, which would hand out large fines to social media companies who kick public officials off their site. Social media platforms would have to pay $10,000 a day if a political candidate is deplatformed. That fine would skyrocket to $100,000 if it's a statewide candidate seeking public office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had made this piece of legislation a top priority since early February after several companies de-platformed notable users and websites said to be spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories.

The most notable person was former President Donald Trump, whose ban from social media following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol sparked debate among lawmakers as to the influence social media companies have on the nation's conversations.

It's now up to the governor to sign the bill into law.