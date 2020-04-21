Starting Tuesday, all Florida SNAP customers can use their EBT cards to purchase online groceries through Walmart and Amazon.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) debuted a pilot program in Tallahassee last which has since been expanded statewide.

SNAP recipients to purchase groceries online with the use of an EBT card and are automatically eligible starting immediately.

DCF says the partnership will ensure Floridians can access nutritious food while also practicing social distancing and self-quarantining to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“This program comes at a critical time as Florida encourages preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Lorena Holley, Florida Retail Federation Vice President. “The Florida Retail Federation appreciates DCF’s commitment to utilizing technology and removing bureaucracy to ensure Florida businesses can provide the services needed to Florida families.”

Walmart already accepts SNAP benefits at all it's brick and mortar locations in the United States. Customers will be able to use their EBT cards and opt for Walmart curbside pick-up only.

SNAP cannot be used to pay for third party delivery services such as Shipt or Door Dash.

