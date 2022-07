Volusia County is the shark bite capital of the United States.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — This story was originally reported by WESH.

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was bitten by a shark in Volusia County, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The incident happened at 1:12 p.m.

The 40-year-old woman from Ohio was waist-deep in the water located at the 3300 block of Daytona Beach Shores, beach officials say.

She was bitten on the lower left leg by the shark.