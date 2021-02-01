Florida sheriff: Couple missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Deputies say evidence found inside their car "indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered."

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials in central Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend who went missing under “suspicious circumstances.”

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Nicole Church and Trodarius Rainey have not been seen since Wednesday. Their car, a black Toyota Camry was located in Sanford on Thursday.

Deputies say evidence located within the vehicle “indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered.”

Anyone with information about the couple's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

