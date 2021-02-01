Florida sheriff: Couple missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials in central Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend who went missing under “suspicious circumstances.”
The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Nicole Church and Trodarius Rainey have not been seen since Wednesday. Their car, a black Toyota Camry was located in Sanford on Thursday.
Deputies say evidence located within the vehicle “indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered.”
Anyone with information about the couple's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
- 'It was a blessing': St. Pete pastor thankful no one was hurt after bullet broke through church ceiling on New Year's Day
- The St. Pete Pier is cracking
- Doctors: New Year's Eve celebrations in Tampa will drive cases up
- In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of defense bill
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter