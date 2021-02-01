x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

Florida sheriff: Couple missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

Deputies say evidence found inside their car "indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered."
Credit: Seminole County Sheriff's Office
Tiffany Nicole Church and her boyfriend, Trodarius Rainey.

SANFORD, Fla. — Officials in central Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend who went missing under “suspicious circumstances.” 

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tiffany Nicole Church and Trodarius Rainey have not been seen since Wednesday. Their car, a black Toyota Camry was located in Sanford on Thursday.

Deputies say evidence located within the vehicle “indicates the couple’s disappearance is suspicious and they are considered endangered.”

Anyone with information about the couple's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter