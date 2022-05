There was no immediate word on any injuries.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A semi-truck went off an overpass Friday near Fort Myers.

It happened on Interstate 75 at the Alico Road overpass in Lee County.

Video from Florida Highway Patrol showed the big rig resting precariously between the overpass and the ground below. Emergency crews shut down the northbound lanes of I-75 and the westbound lanes of Alico Road.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.