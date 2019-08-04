CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has once again rescheduled a launch of its massive Falcon Heavy.

The second launch of the powerful, three-booster Falcon Heavy rocket is now scheduled for Wednesday.

The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday night, then delayed until Tuesday. A threat of severe weather has now pushed the launch to Wednesday.

The launch window opens at 6:36 p.m.

Titusville police said they are preparing for big crowds at launch-viewing areas.

“Expect delays, congestion and heavy pedestrian traffic at launch viewing areas on U.S.1 and A. Max Brewer Bridge,” police said.

The Falcon Heavy is the fifth-most powerful rocket ever built, the fourth most powerful one ever successfully launched and the most powerful rocket not built by a government. It’s also the cheapest.

The first Heavy launch carried the famed Starman mannequin and his Tesla into deep space.

