Several agencies are still searching for a man who fell off his boat in the area of Dunns Creek in Putnam County Thursday.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the fire department say this is an active search with multiple agencies involved.

"We know everyone is eager for updates and unfortunately the search is ongoing," Putnam deputies posted on Facebook Thursday night. " After praying with family and friends of the missing man, our day marine and dive crews have turned the scene over to the night shift. PCSO and FWC will work around the clock and we won't leave until we bring this young man home. Miracles happen every day."

Officials are asking boaters on the St. Johns River, in the area of Dunns Creek, to exercise caution and stay clear of the law enforcement vessels.