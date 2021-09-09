Photos: Woman has close encounter with gator at Florida spring

Photos show a woman on a gray paddleboard using the paddle to try and deter a curious gator from coming too close.

A Florida woman must have had quite the scare after she was pictured on a paddleboard with an alligator just inches away.

Vicki Reamy Baker posted several photos of the ordeal on Facebook with the caption: "Photos of that Gator coming after me".

The situation reportedly unfolded at Silver Springs State Park in Ocala, according to radio station 93.3 FLZ.

The photos show a woman on a gray paddleboard using the paddle to try and deter a curious gator from coming too close.

However, it didn't seem to work. The gator is pictured less than an arm's length away from the woman, who is seen in a state of panic on top of the board.

Luckily, Vicki Baker was seemingly able to get out of the situation safely.

**At this time, it's not clear who took the photos or when.

