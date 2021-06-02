Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaims Feb. 6 as 'Ronald Reagan Day'

The 40th president of the United States was born on Feb. 6, 1911.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Feb. 6 as "Ronald Reagan Day."

Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born on this day in 1911, in Tampico, Illinois. He served two terms from 1981 to 1989 and to this day is considered a central figure within the conservative movement.

"WHEREAS, President Reagan, an iconic leader whose legacy continues to inspire, focused on economic growth, employment, and strengthening national defenses, among other things," DeSantis' proclamation reads, in part.

Reagan died on June 5, 2004, in Los Angeles at the age of 93.

Ronald Reagan was one of the greatest presidents our nation has ever had and left an iconic legacy that continues to inspire. I’m pleased to proclaim today, Feb. 6, as Ronald Reagan Day in Florida in honor of The Gipper. pic.twitter.com/Xi04oElA2j — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 6, 2021

Reagan famously went by the nickname "the Gipper" in the years after he played the University of Notre Dame football legend George Gipp in the 1940 movie, "Knute Rockne, All-American."

"Win one for the Gipper," Reagan said as Gipp, who was bed-ridden and urged his teammates to play.