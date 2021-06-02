x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaims Feb. 6 as 'Ronald Reagan Day'

The 40th president of the United States was born on Feb. 6, 1911.
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
President Ronald Reagan points to raised hands during a rare national address outside the White House on Tuesday, August 12, 1986 in Rosemont, Illinois. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Feb. 6 as "Ronald Reagan Day." 

Reagan, the 40th president of the United States, was born on this day in 1911, in Tampico, Illinois. He served two terms from 1981 to 1989 and to this day is considered a central figure within the conservative movement.

"WHEREAS, President Reagan, an iconic leader whose legacy continues to inspire, focused on economic growth, employment, and strengthening national defenses, among other things," DeSantis' proclamation reads, in part.

Reagan died on June 5, 2004, in Los Angeles at the age of 93.

Reagan famously went by the nickname "the Gipper" in the years after he played the University of Notre Dame football legend George Gipp in the 1940 movie, "Knute Rockne, All-American."

"Win one for the Gipper," Reagan said as Gipp, who was bed-ridden and urged his teammates to play.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter