x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Florida

How to watch Gov. Ron DeSantis' State of the State address

It coincides with the start of the 2021 Florida legislative session.
Credit: AP Photo/Aileen Perilla
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address.

It's slated for 11 a.m. March 2 during a joint session of the Florida Legislature. Tuesday also is the first day of the state's 2021 legislative session.

RELATED: Florida legislative session begins Tuesday: What to watch

The governor's expected remarks come as the state follows national trends of falling COVID-19 cases and increasing vaccine availability. However, the state continues to report thousands of cases -- and too many deaths -- each day and faces criticisms over how officials are distributing vaccines.

RELATED: Florida falling short on goals for vaccine equity

RELATED: First responders, educators 50 years old and up can be vaccinated starting March 3

DeSantis in January unveiled his 2021-22 budget -- a recommended $96.6 billion, which is an increase of $4.3 billion over the current fiscal year. But coronavirus-related impacts are expected to bring on widespread cuts to areas like education, the environment, health care and more.

10 Tampa Bay will carry DeSantis' speech live on 10TampaBay.com, Facebook and YouTube.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter