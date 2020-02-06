Robert E. Lee statue removed from downtown Fort Myers

The bust was removed at the request of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Editor's Note: The photo above is a 2019 file photo showing the statue toppled on the ground.

A bust of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its plinth in downtown Fort Myers.

WINK, a CBS affiliate station, reported the city confirmed the removal was at the request of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

The station said people surrounded the bust Monday evening in the midst of ongoing nationwide protests and calls for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Police had to help with the removal of the bust, which sits on a median in the downtown area, to help with traffic control.

Back in March 2019, the same bust was toppled from its pedestal and a 46-year-old man was charged with criminal mischief, according to WINK.

