The new law will help ease the cost of vet care for aging, retired K-9s, allowing their owners and caretakers to afford their care.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Retired law enforcement K-9s in Florida will have access to more care as they live out the rest of their days out of service.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed SB 226 on Friday in Bunnell. The bill creates the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program. The new law requires the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contract a nonprofit organization to manage the program.

"These K-9s are essential to keeping our communities safe," DeSantis said during a press conference.

The governor said many K-9 handlers adopt their retired K-9s due to their enduring bond. Because of this, DeSantis says some handlers could have multiple law enforcement dogs in their home, which drives up costs for veterinarian care.

This program will help ease that financial burden and allow the retired K-9s to get the quality vet care they need and deserve, DeSantis said.

According to a release, the program will provide up to $1,500 reimbursement for annual veterinary costs associated with caring for a retired police dog. Care covered in the program includes annual wellness checks, vaccinations, parasite prevention treatments, medications, and emergency care for the retired K-9s. The program will have recurring appropriation funds of $300,000.

In order for a retired K-9 to qualify for the reimbursement, their owners must show valid documentation the dog retired from law enforcement and the dog served for five or more years. K-9s who served at least three years and were injured in the line of duty are also eligible.

The law takes effect on July 1.

DeSantis reiterated the state of Florida has continued to support its law enforcement officers, including the four-legged ones. As an example, he mentioned the bill he signed into law last year that allows ambulances and EMTs to transport K-9s injured in the line of duty to get life-saving care.

"These K-9s, they use their unique ability to save lives and to protect the people of our communities throughout Florida," DeSantis said at the time. "In some cases, they're the ones to first put their life on the line."