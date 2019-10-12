TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (Via WEAR-TV) — More than $1 million is available to repay businesses that bought into what the Florida attorney general called a "government imposter scheme."

Ashley Moody said Thomas Henry Fred, Jr., and his affiliated businesses targeted thousands of small businesses by sending letters designed to look like an invoice from a government agency, demanding payment for labor law posters.

According to Moody's office, the businesses were told to pay $84 for the posters or face fines of up to $17,000.

The same labor law posters are available for free from the government.

Moody said, "It infuriates me that anyone would take advantage of responsible business owners trying to ensure they are in compliance with the law."

A statement from Moody's office said Fred and his businesses received more than $800,000 from more than 9,000 businesses.

The state attorney's office worked with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to recover the money.

FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said, "Just because an invoice looks official doesn’t mean it is. If you get an official-looking bill that you don’t understand, call the government agency directly using the number you find online or in a local directory, not the one on the mailer."

More information on avoiding small business scams can be found on Moody's website.

