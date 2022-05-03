Florida Panhandle fire stretching 1400 acres and still growing

More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle are helping with the fire.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — More than 200 firefighters from Bay County and throughout the Panhandle continue to battle the Adkins Avenue Fire in Panama City.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, roughly 1400 acres are burning and continuing to mount, according to the Bay County Florida Emergency Services.

Crews with the Florida Forest Service (FFS) report a 30 percent containment of the fire.

An evacuation order was activated Friday and has yet to be lifted. It will remain in effect until further notice. As long as the evacuation order continues, residents will not be allowed to return to their homes, county leaders explain.

FFS planes and helicopters returned to the air again Saturday

"Please be patient as first responders battle this dangerous fire," Bay County Florida Emergency Services wrote in a Facebook post.

The previous story is down below.

---

A more than mile-wide fire is sweeping through Panama City.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, what is deemed the "Adkins Avenue Fire" was between Highway 98 and Highway 231, along Transmitter Road moving north/northeast, according to the Bay County Florida Emergency Services.

A local state of emergency has been declared and federal assistance from FEMA has been requested.

Multiple Bay County law enforcement agencies are reportedly on the ground with agencies from neighboring counties.

Due to the ongoing fire, there have been mandatory evacuations set in place. Residents in the area of Transmitter Road to Star Avenue, between Highway 231 and Highway 98 have been told to leave.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management reports more than 1,000 homes in the area have been evacuated.