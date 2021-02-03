Report: Over half of Florida voters approve of Gov. DeSantis' performance

The Mason-Dixon survey found that 53% of Florida voters approve of the governor's job performance, reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A new survey has found that more than half of all Florida voters believe that Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing a good job.

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune also reports that DeSantis is leading when it comes to two of his potential Democratic rivals in the 2022 governor's race, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Gov. DeSantis leads Fried 51% to 42% and Crist 52% to 41%. The difference is undecided.

