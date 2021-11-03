Report: Man accused of participating in Capitol Riot to appear in Jacksonville federal court Thursday

A records search indicates that the man may be a Jacksonville resident, however that information has not been confirmed by officials.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who was reportedly among the dozens of people arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol is expected to have his first court appearance Thursday afternoon in Jacksonville.

Jonathan Daniel Carlton will make his Initial Appearance at 3 p.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale.

The GW Hatchet, a student newspaper of the George Washington University, reports that Carlton visited D.C. from Florida said claimed he entered the Capitol for roughly 20 minutes.

“I am here to certify the fraud that occurred without a reasonable doubt in seven states during the election,” Carlton told the GW Hatchet.

A records search indicates that Carlton may be a Jacksonville resident, however that information has not been confirmed by officials.