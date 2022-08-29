x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Florida

Report: Gainesville officers expected to be OK after narcotics exposure

Two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday, reports WCJB.
Credit: WTLV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville Police Department officers have been taken to the hospital for exposure to narcotics, according to WCJB.

Two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday, reports WCJB.

Officers reportedly responded to the Wawa store on West University Avenue after an employee reported someone stealing from the store. They reportedly detained the 33-year-old suspect and placed him in handcuffs.

However, the suspect had some sort of white powder that send two officers to the hospital, WCJB reports.

WCJB says department supervisors administered Narcan to both officers.

Those officers are expected to be OK.

RELATED: Connecticut boy's overdose death renews call for Narcan in US schools

RELATED: 'We're saving lives here' | Moncrief store owner, customer using Narcan to save lives

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Line forms at Cocoa Beach for Artemis 1 launch

Before You Leave, Check This Out