Report: Gainesville officers expected to be OK after narcotics exposure

Two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday, reports WCJB.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Gainesville Police Department officers have been taken to the hospital for exposure to narcotics, according to WCJB.

Two officers were apparently exposed to narcotics while trying to place a suspect under arrested on Sunday, reports WCJB.

Officers reportedly responded to the Wawa store on West University Avenue after an employee reported someone stealing from the store. They reportedly detained the 33-year-old suspect and placed him in handcuffs.

However, the suspect had some sort of white powder that send two officers to the hospital, WCJB reports.

WCJB says department supervisors administered Narcan to both officers.