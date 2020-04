The Re-Open Florida Task Force will hold four meetings via conference call on Thursday regarding the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

You can stream them all right here live, with exact times and details below.

Details:

Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 10 a.m.

Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 11 a.m.

Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Industry Working Group Related to Accommodation, Food, Tourism, Construction, Real Estate, Recreation, Retail and Transportation

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 12:00 PM

Re-Open Florida Task Force Meeting: Executive Committee Meeting

WHEN: Thursday, April 23rd at 3:00 PM