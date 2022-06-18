Florida to use 'Purple Alerts' starting in July for finding missing adults with mental disabilities

The Purple Alert was established by the Florida Legislature before being signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will start using 'Purple Alerts' on July 1. The Purple Alert will be used to help find missing adults with mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Here is the criteria for a Purple Alert:

The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC). The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.