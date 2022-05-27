Video: Flagler man gets impatient, throws coffee and then punches elderly man at gas station, per deputies

In the gas station surveillance video, you can see the victim walk outside and ask Ruel why he threw coffee at him. Ruel then is seen punching the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Flagler County man is being held without bond Friday night after punching an elderly man in the face at a gas station after losing his temper due to how long the line was taking, according to deputies.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Sean Ruel and charged him with battery of a person over 65.

Deputies say Ruel was at the Shell gas station on Palm Coast Parkway NE Sunday when he became frustrated and threw a cup of coffee on the ground, which splashed up and hit a 76-year-old man on the leg.

In the gas station surveillance video, you can see the victim walk outside and ask Ruel why he threw coffee at him. Ruel then is seen punching the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground, and then leaving the area.

After deputies arrived at the scene, the Real Time Crime Center was notified and provided a description of photos of the suspect. The 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, deputies say.

Deputies say investigative techniques were able to identify and locate Ruel the next day and eventually arrest him.