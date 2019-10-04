ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Publix reported revenues of $36.1 billion in 2018.

That's a 4.4 percent increase from the $34.6 billion it made in 2017. The new figure puts the supermarket chain on par with Nike, which made $36.4 billion in 2018.

Publix Supermarkets is based in Lakeland. Shoe giant Nike is based out of Beaverton, Ore.

"Delivering premiere customer service remains our top priority," Publix CEO Todd Jones wrote in a shareholders letter last month. "We continue to find ways to focus on serving our customers where they are and where they are going."

Publix was founded in 1930 by George Jenkins when he opened the first store in Winter Haven. Nearly 90 years later, the company is the largest employee-owned grocery chain in the U.S. and employs some 200,000 people.

Publix operates in seven states, with Florida having the most stores (799). The company just saw another stock increase on March 1. It's currently at $42.85 per share.

