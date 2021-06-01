Trump supporters gather at Florida State Capitol amid U.S. Capitol breach

Nearly 100 protesters were seen holding signs that with 'stop the steal' and 'we will never surrender' sprawled across them.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While the world's eyes are on the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters storm the building in the name of unfounded claims of election fraud, protests in Florida's capital are also underway.

According to reports from our sister station WCTV, nearly 100 protesters have taken to the Florida State Capitol with signs saying "stop the steal" and "we will never surrender."

They are protesting along the same narrative as those in Washington, DC, upset over the counting of Elector College votes that would re-affirm President-elect Joe Biden as our nation's next leader.

Members of the Proud Boys organization were also said to be present.

The U.S. Capitol remains on lockdown, and lawmakers have sheltered in place or been evacuated. A curfew has been set for the area, and the National Guard and other federal agencies have been called in to assist.

Multiple calls from top leaders, including the president who initially encouraged the protests, have been put out for pro-Trump supporters to "go home" and no longer occupy the space.

