Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead at home

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Authorities have identified a couple found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Boynton Beach as the sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin.

They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence.

“Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide,” a statement from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office explains, The Associated Press reports.

The cause of death is yet to be determined by the medical examiner's office.

AP says it reached out to a woman who identified herself as the wife of son, David Weiner, who said, "We are not making any comment at this time." She asked for privacy.

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people’s fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.