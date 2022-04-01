Politician wants marksmanship to be a required class in every Florida public high school

The idea of marksmanship training in high schools isn't necessarily new.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida politician is sparking conversation online after making a comment that proficiency in precision shooting should be a required skill for high school students.

Republican state Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted Thursday that "marksmanship should be a required class in every Florida public high school."

The tweet was applauded by some, and condemned by others.

"How about if you implement stricter gun laws and children then wouldn't need to be trained on defending themselves!" commented @mycatsarerocks.

"Every High School everywhere! It would encourage responsible firearm ownership," commented @ZuzaZasada.

"See it's stuff like this that makes me want this man to be the follow-up Governor after Ron DeSantis," commented @MyRooserwisdom.

"Florida ranks No. 3 in the nation for the number of mass shootings in the last five years, and No. 2 for the number of fatalities in mass shootings. And Sabatini wants them to teach marksmanship in schools?," commented @ArmyGrunt05.

The idea of marksmanship training in high schools isn't new.

In 2016, ABC11 reported that Smithfield Selma High School in North Carolina opened a gun range on campus for students, used as part of a Civilian Marksmanship Program.

The civilian marksmanship program promotes "firearms safety, and marksmanship training for citizens, with an emphasis on youth."



The outlet reported that students could use air rifles to shoot pellets, not bullets, in a small, four-lane, indoor shooting range. It's not clear if that range is still open.