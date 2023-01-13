Have you seen Edilsy? Police search for missing Fort Myers teen

Anyone with information on where the 13-year-old is can contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert was issued on Jan. 13 for a 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers.

In an update on Friday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Edilsy Roca may be in the company of someone named Imilsy Medina.

The pair was last seen in the Lehigh Acres area.

Authorities said Edilsy was last wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.

The teen is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

