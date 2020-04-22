**WARNING: Images and video may be disturbing to some.

Miami Beach Police have released photos and bodycam footage relating to an incident that happened last month involving former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

According to an incident report by Miami Beach Police Department, on March 13 around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to 1100 West Ave. in Miami in reference to a cardiac arrest.

Upon arrival, Miami Beach Fire and Rescue was on scene providing treatment to a victim for a possible drug overdose. He was in stable condition but as a precaution, was going to be taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

RELATED: Police: Andrew Gillum involved in suspected methamphetamine incident in Miami

The report states officers then made contact with two other men inside the hotel room, one of whom was Andrew Gillum.

Inside the room, officers reportedly observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing a substance on the bed and floor of the hotel room.

Photos of the scene released by police show pill bottles, pillows stained with bodily fluids and clothes strewn across the hotel room.

PHOTOS RELEASED: Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police. Photos of the scene taken by Miami Beach Police.

Police say they suspect the three small baggies contained meth, but the police report does not indicate that they were field-tested. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.

That following Sunday, the former Tallahassee mayor said he would enter rehab citing issues with alcohol dependency and depression following his failed gubernatorial campaign.

Click below to read his full statement.

BACKGROUND: Andrew Gillum headed to rehab following apparent drug overdose of acquaintance

BODYCAM FOOTAGE & 911 CALL:

The City of Miami Beach has redacted certain portions of these body camera recordings provided via Florida Statute 119.071(2)(l), which allows for such censorship if video is taken in a place that a reasonable person would expect to be private.

911 CALL:

RELATED: Andrew Gillum agrees to pay $5K fine to settle ethics complaint

RELATED: Andrew Gillum's father dies in Jacksonville at age 69