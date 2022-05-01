Florida police officer gets standing ovation for performance of national anthem during Orange Bowl

Her performance garnered a standing ovation from many people in the crowd, with some whipping out their phones to take a quick video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida police sergeant captivated the crowd during a performance of the national anthem during the Orange Bowl in Miami last Friday

The Miami Police Department initially posted about the performance Thursday on Twitter.

"We just got word our very own Sgt. Liz Bremer will be singing the National Anthem at the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami," said MPD on Twitter.

The agency invited viewers to tune into ESPN to watch the performance. However, as it turns out, the sports channel did not televise the performance.

"Since ESPN didn’t air Sgt. Liz Bremer’s OUT-STANDING performance of our country’s National Anthem at this years Orange Bowl. Let’s see how many shares and likes we can get for her honoring our country and representing MPD with her amazing voice," posted MPD on Twitter.

Her performance garnered a standing ovation from many people in the crowd, with some whipping out their phones to take a quick video.

Outstanding job, Sgt. Liz Bremer!

Watch here: