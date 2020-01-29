The 9-year-old boy who is now facing attempted first-degree murder charges for reportedly stabbing his 5-year-old sister told police that he said "die, die" while stabbing her, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The boy, only identified as Joseph, told police that he thought about wanting to kill her two days before the incident, the police report states. He said he hid the knife behind his back before he snuck up on her and stabbed her repeatedly in the back while she was bent over, according to the police report.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments on Northeast 7th Street.

The girl was found with multiple stab wounds, police say.

A report from the Associated Press said the victim was alert and able to communicate. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.

The mother of the girl told police that she returned to the apartment after leaving for about 10 minutes while she went to check the mail and get candy from one of the neighbors in the complex, the report said.

When she entered the room of the 9-year-old boy to check on the children, she found him stabbing his 5-year-old sister. She then grabbed the knife from him and picked up the girl and took her to the bathroom, before the boy ran out of the home, according to the police report.

Police later located the boy, identified only as Joseph, after he was found hiding in a maintenance shed nearby, police said.

During an interview with the 9-year-old, the boy told police that while he was stabbing his sister, he said "Die, Die," the report said.

When asked why he stabbed his sister, he told police that he wanted to kill her and that the thought had entered his head two days earlier.

The 9-year-old was arrested and is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree.

The boy had his first court appearance Tuesday morning where a judge immediately ordered a psychiatric evaluation.

