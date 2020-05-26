PEUC is now available to give Floridians 13 extra weeks of unemployment benefits

Floridians are in dire need of the federal program. Most state programs offer 26 weeks of benefits, compared to less than half of that in Florida.

Thousands of Floridians lost work in March, and are likely a week or so away from losing their state unemployment benefits that max out at 12 weeks.

Luckily, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) has been listed on Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s website this week.

“I was floored to put it that way,” said Annmarie Woods, who has been seeking PEUC for months. “I’ve been calling since the end of March.”

PEUC provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to those like Woods who have used up their 12 weeks of unemployment benefits. Some states have had it in place for weeks but many people say Florida’s PEUC is better late than never.

Floridians are in dire need of this. Most states offer 26 weeks of benefits, compared to less than half of that in Florida.

The link for it should have started showing up on Florida’s CONNECT website for people who are eligible.

DEO told First Coast News Monday:

“Individuals who are eligible for PEUC are being sent an email with instructions. The email will come from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity from the email address DoNotReplyReemploymentAssistance@deo.myflorida.com. We are in the process of getting this invitation out now, but many of your viewers may not see it until (Tuesday).”

Woods says she never received an email, but the application was available when she logged onto CONNECT.

Woods lost her job before the pandemic and exhausted her 12 weeks of unemployment benefits weeks ago.

Woods has burned through her 401-K taking care of her three kids as a single mother, and needs this money now.

“Financially I’m strapped,” Woods said. “I’m pretty much wiped out.”

When the PEUC application became available, Woods didn’t know what to expect after fighting DEO’s website for months that constantly crashed.

“At first, I was like ‘okay, I have to fill it out before the site goes down or something happens that I don’t get it done.’” Woods said. “I was going through it as fast as I could. Once they accepted it, I was like, ‘I can finally pay my bills.’”

Woods says she called DEO’s automated line Tuesday that said she received a direct deposit. She says she is yet to see it in her bank account,but hopes it will show up this week.