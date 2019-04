An Orlando police officer had to step in and break up a fight involving a person dressed as the Easter Bunny.

The fight happened Sunday night on Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

The person in the bunny costume threw several punches before an officer stepped in and broke up the fight, the video shows.

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident or if the fight was some type of publicity stunt.

The video can be viewed below. WARNING: The video contains profanity and offensive language.