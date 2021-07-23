Florida man accidentally shoots himself after showing off gun in bar

The bar's manager showed a local newspaper video footage of the man and said it appeared to be an accident.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A man apparently shot himself by accident while showing Florida bar customers his gun.

The Pensacola News Journal reported the man was displaying his gun Thursday night and made a quick motion as if putting it into a pretend holster below his shoulder.

When he did, the gun discharged and a bullet hit the man’s torso.

The bar manager showed the newspaper video of the incident.

"I don't know if he was pretending to be a badass or something," the bar's manager Warren Sonnen told the journal. "But from what I can tell, it was completely by accident."

The man quickly left and checked himself into a hospital. Police contacted him and were determining whether to file charges.