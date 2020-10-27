Pensacola begins removing Confederate monument

City leaders voted 6-1 in July to remove the statue.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida city is removing a 129-year-old Confederate monument from a downtown park.

A contractor removed the eight-foot-tall statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday that stood on top of the 42-foot-high monument. Contractors will have another month to remove the obelisk.

The city is spending $135,000 for the work.

City spokeswoman Kaycee Lagarde said the monument will be stored at the Port of Pensacola until a new location can be found for it.

The city council voted 6-1 on July 14 to remove the statue and change the name of the park from Lee Square to Florida Square.

What other people are reading right now: