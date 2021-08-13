Parents protest mask mandate issued for local catholic schools by Diocese of St. Augustine

The mask mandate was approved by Bishop Estevez for all Catholic schools of the diocese, according to a letter sent to parents, which includes 37 schools.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents, students and teachers gathered in Jacksonville Friday to protest the mask mandate issued by the Diocese of St. Augustine.

The mask mandate was approved by Bishop Estevez for all Catholic schools of the diocese, according to a letter sent to parents, which includes 37 different Catholic schools that extend from the First Coast to as far as Gainesville

"As we begin the school year, masks will be required indoors for all employees, faculty, staff and students," the letter reads. "A county that has a positivity rate of ten percent of less will move to masks optional."

Parents expressed frustration over the new mask policy, saying that the decision was made last minute and without giving ample time for parents to find a new school if they don't agree with it.

The rally included about 70 parents and students who varied in their opinions on why they don’t want a mask mandate, but they have all banded together against it.

“This is a faith over fear campaign," said parent Maria Allegretto. "We are religious people. We are strong Catholic believers that we should implement faith over fear. It’s part of my kid’s school’s motto.”

One person told First Coast News masks go against Catholicism. False: The Deacon says masks do not.

Some say masks don’t protect you from COVID-19. Also false: Studies by institutions like Mayo Clinic have proven that masks can help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Diocese of St Augustine serves 38 schools with 11,000 students across the first coast and beyond. Even at the most crowded point of the rally, this group makes up less than 1 percent of the parents of students who go to these schools.

Deacon Scott Conway says parents chose to go to a private catholic school and follow the rules put in place by the Diocese of St Augustine.

“Right now it is not about fear," Conway said. "It is not about faith. It is really about safety. Honestly, we need to continue in our faith to pray to God that this pandemic comes to an end.”

Conway says the mask mandate is only temporary. He says once they see a county dip below a 10 percent positivity rate, then they’ll start making masks optional in Catholic schools around our area.

He pointed to a First Coast News report about other school districts without mask mandates who are currently dealing with outbreaks as a reason why this decision was important.

"You know there are other counties, other school districts that are seeing surges," Conway said. "It was reported on First Coast News for example this monring. We don't have that in our Catholic schools. We've been open now for our 3rd day and we do not have a huge spike in COVID cases in our Catholic scools and we are blessed not to (have) that."

He says the Catholic church is going to follow the guidance of experts with the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

"At this point, many families are in a frenzy trying to decide another option for their children’s education ONE DAY before school starts.," said Laura Meehan, a concerned parent. "We have hundreds of parents who are extremely disappointed."

As students head back to school under Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order to leave masks optional among schools and businesses is drawing national attention.

In his executive order, DeSantis said that any school that implements mask mandates would face the possibility of reduced federal funding.