Rally held for Ocala mother one month since shooting death

Ajike "AJ" Owens' neighbor is charged with manslaughter and could face up to 30 years in prison.

OCALA, Fla. — Demands for justice for a mother from Ocala continued on Saturday.

The death of Ajike "AJ" Owens last month gained national attention and ongoing support from civil rights activists including attorney Ben Crump.

"This was not OK. We have to continue to tell that to the prosecutor," Crump said.

The father of Ahmaud Arbery and activist Tamika Mallory also spoke at the rally held at the Kingdom Revival Church.

Owens, a Black mother, was shot and killed by her neighbor when she stood outside her front door on June 2, according to Marion County deputies. Her family called for prosecutors to upgrade the charges against Susan Lorincz, a White woman, from manslaughter to second-degree murder.

However, recently, State Attorney William Gladson said his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but that prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens.

Now, Anthony Thomas, a family attorney, said the focus is on the trial and ensuring Lorincz faces the maximum penalty. She could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter.

"We have to play with the cards that have been dealt," Thomas said.

Following the shooting on June 2, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

Sheriff deputies said they responded to at least half a dozen calls involving Lorincz, who accused children of trespassing, but authorities found they played in an open field.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting and that children were running and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Neighbors told investigators Lorincz had a reputation for harassing the neighborhood children, according to the arrest report.

Lorincz admitted to detectives that she called the children “the n-word.” One child told deputies that the night of the shooting, Lorincz “came out of her house and gave the children the middle finger” and also said this: “Get away from my house, you Black slave,” according to the report.

In late June, state attorney Bill Gladson wrote in part, "My office will do all it can to seek justice for Ms. Owens and her family."