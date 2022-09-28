Non-essential active duty military ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian

The evacuation is for non-essential active duty military, civilian employees, drilling reservists and authorized dependents living in mandatory evacuation zones.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portion of military personnel in Jacksonville has been ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Ian continues its descent on Florida.

According to a press release from the Navy Region Southeast Public Affairs Office, Rear Adm. Wes McCall, Navy Region Southeast, has authorized the evacuation of non-essential active duty military, civilian employees, drilling reservists and authorized dependents residing in mandatory evacuation zones in the following Florida counties:

Alachua

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Flagler

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Nassau

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

St. Johns.

“Do not wait for physical orders to evacuate,” said McCall. “If you are covered by my authorization, evacuation orders will be issued by your parent command, and that can be done after you are safe. Evacuees covered by my authorization order are authorized reimbursement for travel, lodging, and per diem at the approved rate at the designated safe haven.”

Evacuated personnel and their families can review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System account by clicking here.

Ian has made landfall as a Category 4 Hurricane near Cayo Costa. The storm is expected to weaken to a Tropical storm as it moves over the state.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for the First Coast with a Hurricane Watch issued for coastal areas. As of Tuesday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has declared a state of emergency for Duval County.